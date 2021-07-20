A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a hospital worker was stabbed in Wolverhampton, police have said.

The female employee was attacked just before 11am on Tuesday at New Cross Hospital, in Heath Town, though her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“We’ve arrested a man after a staff member was stabbed at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, just before 11am today,” Wolverhampton Police announced on Twitter.

“Fortunately, the woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A 21-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of wounding.”

Meanwhile hospital bosses said there was “an increased security presence” at the site following the incident.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, by which the hospital is run, said in a statement there had “been a police incident at New Cross Hospital this morning” but assured patients “there is no disruption to services”.

“Police are currently on site and we have increased security presence ... so please attend A&E or your appointment as normal,” it added in a tweet.

In images posted by local newspaper BirminghamLive, two police cars can be seen parked outside the entrance to the hospital’s A&E department.

There does not appear to be a cordon in place.

In a follow-up tweet, police said they were “in the early stages of our investigation” and issued an appeal to the public.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 1521 of 20/7/21,” the force said.