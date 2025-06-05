Gang followed and stabbed Greek tourist after botched bag robbery, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A gang of five people allegedly followed and stabbed a Greek tourist multiple times after a failed attempt to steal his bag, a court has heard.

Antonis Antoniadis, 26, was allegedly followed and attacked on a doorstep in New Cross, south-east London, on July 7 last year.

He died two weeks later from his injuries.

Four men – Shian Johnson, 25, Sofian Alliche, 20, Joshua McCorquodale, 20, and Alfie Hipple, 18 – and a 17-year-old youth are charged with his murder and planning to rob his personal items.

Opening their trial at the Old Bailey on Thursday, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said the defendants tracked Mr Antoniadis across London before fatally stabbing him in the chest and thigh as he tried to defend himself on the ground, causing “catastrophic blood loss”.

Mr Antoniadis had come on holiday to London for a week from Greece with two friends, and they ended up at the 32 Portland Place nightclub in Marylebone in the early hours of July 7, jurors were told.

The trio did not leave the venue until after 8am and had booked an Uber to get back to a friend’s address in New Cross where they were staying.

Mr Emlyn Jones said: “They had no idea that five young men had been hanging around outside that nightclub all night in a stolen car, looking for someone they could rob.

“It seems that when that group of five saw Antonis come out of the club, those robbers thought they had found a suitable target.

“So when they saw him come out and get into his Uber, they, in their stolen car, followed him.”

The defendants then followed the taxi for more than half an hour to its destination, the court heard.

As one of Mr Antoniadis’s friends struggled to find the door key upon arriving at the address, the victim “was approached by four figures in hoods and balaclavas”, with the fifth group member acting as a getaway driver, the prosecutor said.

Mr Antoniadis managed to hit one of the robbers with a brandy bottle as he then struggled against the group, who appeared to want to take a bag he was carrying.

“Tragically, whether it was brave or whether it was just an instinctive response, that reaction was to cost him his life,” Mr Emlyn Jones said.

At least two of the attackers were carrying large knives, the court heard.

After he was punched and kicked by the attackers, Mr Antoniadis was then stabbed in the middle of the chest and suffered a large, deep stab wound to his right thigh which severed his femoral artery.

He also suffered cuts and bruises to his face and head and wounds to his arms, the prosecutor said.

The attackers then fled the scene in the getaway car, leaving the victim bleeding to death.

There was no CCTV footage of the incident, but some or all of it was heard or seen by a number of people, the court heard.

Mr Antoniadis was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where attempts were made to save his life, but he later died from his injuries on July 21 last year.

Mr Emlyn Jones said: “It is the prosecution case that the five robbers were the five young men sitting in the dock in this room, and that all five of them are jointly responsible for the murder.”

The prosecutor told jurors the group were “clearly prepared to use really serious violence” in their efforts to rob Mr Antoniadis’s possessions.

The car allegedly used by the robbers – a stolen Kia Sportage with false number plates – was captured on CCTV on two occasions leaving the area around the nightclub and following a different car on the night of July 7, the court heard.

CCTV footage first captured the vehicle in the area of 32 Portland Place at 1.35am.

Earlier in the evening, Alliche, Hipple and the 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named due to his age, were caught on CCTV at a McDonald’s restaurant with two other men unconnected with the case at around 9pm before getting into the stolen Kia, jurors were told.

McCorquodale left his home address to join the group at around 10.35pm, with same car seen on CCTV outside his residence.

Footage played in court then showed the passengers gathering and crouching down around the rear of the car whilst parked in a small cul-de-sac in Camden.

Mr Emlyn Jones said this showed the defendants removing the Kia’s number plates and putting on false ones, which had come from another car of the same model.

Further CCTV footage then showed one passenger being dropped off at Chalk Farm underground station at 11.15pm, before the vehicle was captured heading to Johnson’s home address fifteen minutes later.

The car then spent some time moving around Islington and Camden, including at a petrol station just after midnight, before making its way towards the area around the nightclub, the court heard.

The prosecutor said the rough whereabouts of the defendants were backed up and matched to those of the car by mobile “cell-site” data gathered from each of them throughout the evening.

All five defendants, from Camden, north London, deny murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The trial continues.