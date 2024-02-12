Man accused of flying to New York from Heathrow without ticket arrested by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who allegedly flew from Heathrow to New York without a passport or boarding pass has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police said Craig Sturt was detained in Richmond, south-west London, on Monday at around 8am on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

The 46-year-old, of Slough, Berkshire, is accused of slipping through Heathrow Airport’s security checks without presenting documents before boarding a British Airways flight to John F Kennedy airport on December 23 last year without a passport or boarding pass.

He was first arrested at around 8pm on Christmas Day after arriving back in London on a flight from New York.

Scotland Yard said he was charged with obtaining services by deception, being unlawfully airside and boarding an aircraft without permission.

Thames Valley Police put out an appeal over Craig Sturt after he failed to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on January 22 (TVP Reading )

After pleading guilty to the offences at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, he failed to appear for sentencing on January 22.

Following his arrest on Monday he remains in custody at a London police station.

British Airways said in a statement: “We are assisting the authorities with their investigation.”

A Heathrow Airport spokesman said: “All people who go airside are subject to security screening, including the individual involved in this case.

“We are supporting the authorities with their ongoing investigation.”