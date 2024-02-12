Man accused of flying to New York from Heathrow without ticket arrested by police
Craig Sturt had failed to appear before a court after being charged with obtaining services by deception, being unlawfully airside and boarding an aircraft without permission
A man who allegedly flew from Heathrow to New York without a passport or boarding pass has been arrested.
The Metropolitan Police said Craig Sturt was detained in Richmond, south-west London, on Monday at around 8am on suspicion of failing to appear at court.
The 46-year-old, of Slough, Berkshire, is accused of slipping through Heathrow Airport’s security checks without presenting documents before boarding a British Airways flight to John F Kennedy airport on December 23 last year without a passport or boarding pass.
He was first arrested at around 8pm on Christmas Day after arriving back in London on a flight from New York.
Scotland Yard said he was charged with obtaining services by deception, being unlawfully airside and boarding an aircraft without permission.
After pleading guilty to the offences at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, he failed to appear for sentencing on January 22.
Following his arrest on Monday he remains in custody at a London police station.
British Airways said in a statement: “We are assisting the authorities with their investigation.”
A Heathrow Airport spokesman said: “All people who go airside are subject to security screening, including the individual involved in this case.
“We are supporting the authorities with their ongoing investigation.”