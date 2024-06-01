Eight boys aged from 12 arrested on suspicion of rape after playing fields attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight boys have now been arrested on suspicion of rape after a teenage girl was attacked on playing fields in Nottinghamshire.

Police are working “around the clock” to investigate the serious incident that took place in Newark last Saturday, between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Having arrested four boys on suspicion of rape last week, Nottinghamshire Police tonight said it had arrested four more.

One boy is aged 12, one is 13, two are 14, two are 15 and two are 16.

They have all been released on bail with conditions.

Detective Inspector Amy Revill said: “We have made a further four arrests in this case and our investigation is continuing to move at pace.

“We are continuing to support the girl and her family with specially trained officers and are doing everything we can to establish exactly what’s happened.

“I want to again appeal to the local community and anyone who may have any information to please get in touch with us. We have had several people come forward to help us with our inquiries – so thank you for your assistance.”

She added: “I understand the concerns this incident has caused to our community in Newark. But I want to make clear the team of detectives investigating this incident are working around the clock and we will uncover exactly what’s happened.

“We’ve been carrying out extra patrols in the area and this will continue.”