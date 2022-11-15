Council charged after six-year-old killed by falling tree at school
The Health and Safety Executive has investigated Ella Henderson’s death at her primary school in 2020.
A council is facing a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecution after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree at school.
Ella Henderson suffered serious injuries at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, in September 2020, and died the following day at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
The HSE said Newcastle City Council will face a charge under section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.
The prosecution follows an investigation by HSE, initially led by Northumbria Police.
The first hearing will take place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on January 10.
After her death, Ella’s family released a statement saying: “We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives.
“We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.