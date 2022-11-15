Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Council charged after six-year-old killed by falling tree at school

The Health and Safety Executive has investigated Ella Henderson’s death at her primary school in 2020.

Tom Wilkinson
Tuesday 15 November 2022 14:54
Ella Henderson died after being hit by a tree at school (Northumbria Police/PA)
Ella Henderson died after being hit by a tree at school (Northumbria Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A council is facing a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecution after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree at school.

Ella Henderson suffered serious injuries at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, in September 2020, and died the following day at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The HSE said Newcastle City Council will face a charge under section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The prosecution follows an investigation by HSE, initially led by Northumbria Police.

The first hearing will take place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

After her death, Ella’s family released a statement saying: “We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives.

“We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in