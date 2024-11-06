Three arrested over cannabis production and deadly house explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been arrested in connection with a house explosion in Newcastle, which killed two people including a seven-year-old boy.

Archie York, 7, and Jason Laws, 35, died in the blast in Benwell, Newcastle upon Tyne, in the early hours of 16 October.

Two men in their 30s and one in his 50s, have been arrested, Northumbria Police said on Wednesday.

The suspects have been detained on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of cannabis, the force confirmed. They remain in custody.

The parents of Archie York described their son as having a ‘heart of gold’ (Northumbria Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith said: “This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives.

“As a result of our ongoing inquiries, three men have today been arrested in connection with the explosion.

“Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened.

“We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our inquiries should contact us as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”

Last month Archie’s parents, Katherine and Robbie, paid a heartfelt tribute to their son and said his “cheeky smile” will “live on” in his younger brother, Finley.

The scene in Violet Close in Benwell after the explosion (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

In statement shared by the police, they said: “Archie was not only our son but our best friend. He lit up every room he went in, whether that was with his cheeky smile he was known for or some of his cheeky words.

“We are so broken as a family, but Archie will live on in his baby brother Finley who is the spitting image of him.

“He might have been small but he had a heart of gold, everyone loved him.”

The couple described their son’s death as a “nightmare”, but thanked people who have paid tribute to Archie.

“We would also like to thank everyone who shared their love with Archie at his balloon release, everyone did him proud,” they said.

“As a whole we are still wanting to wake up from this nightmare, but Archie knows he will be in our hearts forever and always.

“We love you Archie York.”

Abbie York, the child victim’s aunt, told the BBC he was “a loving boy, with a cheeky little grin on his face all of the time”.

She said Archie had been learning how to swim and enjoyed playing the violin, and that his parents and two-month-old brother had all been treated in hospital and were now recovering, the BBC reported.