Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former actor freed early from prison arrested the day after his release

Jason Hoganson was arrested in Newcastle after he was freed from Durham Prison.

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 19 September 2024 13:51
Jason Hoganson outside Durham Prison on September 10 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jason Hoganson outside Durham Prison on September 10 (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

A former Hollywood actor who was this month released early from prison has been rearrested and remanded in custody.

Tattooed Jason Hoganson, 53, was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from Durham Prison on September 10.

The following day he was arrested in Newcastle’s West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He appeared in court on September 12, and was due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, having admitted one count of breaching the order but denying the other count, and denying assault.

He was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on October 30 at South Shields Magistrates’ Court

Hoganson, who was released early after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham, had a leading role in 1987 film Empire State.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in