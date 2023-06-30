Six teenagers in court charged with 14-year-old’s murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six youths have appeared in court charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.

Five 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court for a brief hearing where Judge Penny Moreland remanded them to secure youth accommodation.

They cannot be identified by the media due to their age.

No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date was set for November 14, with a pre-trial hearing on July 28.