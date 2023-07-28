Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Six teenagers deny murdering stab victim, 14

They will go on trial in November for the murder of Gordon Gault in Newcastle.

Tom Wilkinson
Friday 28 July 2023 12:10
Gordon Gault, 14, who was allegedly murdered in Newcastle last year (Northumbria Police/PA)
Gordon Gault, 14, who was allegedly murdered in Newcastle last year (Northumbria Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Six youths have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed.

Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.

An 18-year-old, four 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court where they each denied murdering the boy on November 15.

They all denied a separate offence of wounding with intent, said to have been on a different youth, six days before the murder.

They will stand trial on November 14 and the defendants were remanded to secure or local authority accommodation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in