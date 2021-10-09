Three men were shot in following an incident in east London.

Police were called to a reported shooting in Upton Lane in Newham just before 7pm on Friday.

Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene finding three men with gun shots wounds, while one of the victims also had stab wounds.

The Met said the incident is not being treated as terrorism, and a crime scene remains in place.

The three men were taken to hospital in east London where one of them is in critical condition while two others have been assessed as having non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service said London Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the incident along with three ambulance crews, three medics from their joint response unit and an advanced paramedic.

All people were treated at a major trauma centre, London Ambulance Service said.

No arrests have been made following the incident. The Met Police has said a section 60 has been approved for the entire borough of Newham until 3pm on Saturday, giving police greater stop and search powers.

The Met has asked any witnesses to please call 101 quoting CAD 6941/08Oct.