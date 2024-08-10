Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A group of four men who beat a man up in Newham in east London so badly that he endured a brain injury have been jailed.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to a critical care unit straight after the brutal attack, where it was discovered he had suffered several bleeds to the brain that led to him being put in a medically induced coma.

He was also left with a fractured rib, a fracture to a part of his spine, a collapsed lung and a fractured jaw bone.

Police said the man is still recovering from his injuries and is slowly adjusting to daily activities, but doctors say he will suffer long-term repercussions from the brain injury which will affect many cognitive functions.

The injuries he sustained have left him at higher risk of developing epilepsy, with the victim’s mental health drastically worsening since the incident.

Lewis Jacobs, 30, was sentenced to two years and three months in jail ( Met Police )

Pierre Jacobs, 20, was sentenced to two years in prison ( Met Police )

The attack occurred after two car collisions took place on the evening of 16 May last year. The victim was driving when Andre Jacobs approached in a silver BMW from the opposite way.

The victim reversed into a black Ford Focus containing Lewis Jacobs and Pierre Jacobs, before then driving back up Clements Road and colliding with the silver BMW.

Police said seconds after this Kirtys Mackenzie turned up in his white BMW, driving up to the damaged vehicles.

The suspects are then said to have jumped out of their vehicles and dragged the victim out of his car before subjecting him to kicks and blows in an assault which went on for around 20 seconds.

The victim was left motionless face down on the floor, with MacKenzie coming back around a minute later and stamping on the head of the victim.

After the brutal attack, the group of men stayed at the scene and rung police, purporting to have detained him after he threatened them with a knife.

Andre Jacobs, 28, was also sentenced to two years and three months in jail ( Met Police )

MacKenzie, 30 and of Beckton, was convicted in June of the more serious Section 18 GBH more recently sentenced to four years and three months in prison ( Met Police )

Police officers realised the man was seriously injured and sought immediate help from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics.

Detective constable Joanne Trevor, the investigating officer, said: “The build-up to this assault was linked to an earlier incident in which the victim and Pierre Jacobs had had an altercation at a gym in East Ham at around 6.30pm the same day.

“The argument spiralled and escalated outside of the gym into the public. The victim was outnumbered and didn't stand a chance. For some time it was not clear if the victim was suffering life-threatening or life-changing injuries - he could have lost his life that day.”

The officer explained the case involved getting medical evidence alongside expert opinions and CCTV footage.

“We also obtained mobile phone data which uncovered communication between the defendants after the incident in the gym, leading to them finding the victim later on in their separate vehicles,” she added. “This evidence illustrated how those involved intended to cause serious harm to the victim and was key to the conviction.”

MacKenzie, 30 and of Beckton, was convicted in June of the more serious Section 18 GBH, and brothers Pierre Jacobs, 20, Andre Jacobs, 28, and Lewis Jacobs, 30, all from East Ham, were each convicted of Section 20 GBH at a hearing at Inner London Crown Court in early June.

At court earlier this month, MacKenzie was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, while Andre and Lewis Jacobs were sentenced to two years and three months and Pierre Jacobs was sentenced to two years.