Pizza shop owner guilty of murdering wife and leaving her in unmarked grave

The owner of a pizza shop has today been found guilty of murdering his wife and leaving her body in an unmarked grave for six months.

Nezam Salangy, 44, was convicted at Worcester Crown Court of killing his wife of eight years, Zobaidah Salangy, on 28 March 2020, then burying her in a woodland near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

She went undiscovered by police for more than six months despite extensive searches.

The convicted killer’s younger brothers - Mohammed Yasin, 34, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 31 - were also found guilty alongside him of helping to cover up the crime.

Mohammed Ramin Salangy, who worked with his two brothers in the pizza shop, travelled 90 miles by taxi from his and Yasin’s home in Adamscroft Place, Cardiff, Wales, to help bury the Ms Salangy.

Mr Salangy, of Talbot Road, Bromsgrove, later reported his spouse missing to police, telling them “she had gone out for a run and never come back”, after leaving him for a “new boyfriend”, prosecutors said.

At the start of the six-week long trial, Simon Denison QC opened the Crown’s case by saying it was an “unfortunate fact” of the case Mrs Salangy’s body was initially missed by police, when a first dig at the site near the Worcestershire village of Lower Bentley took place in April 2020.

The three brothers appeared to show no reaction as the verdicts were read, but as he left the dock in the care of security guards, Nezam Salangy stared at several West Mercia Police detectives who had conducted the investigation, telling them “you guys framed me”.

