Parents ‘heartbroken’ as baby Indi Gregory dies following failed legal battle

The parents of a critically ill baby girl at the centre of a legal battle said they are “heartbroken” at her death shortly after her life-support treatment was withdrawn.

Indi Gregory died in a hospice at 1.45am on Monday morning with her parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, at her side, campaign organisation Christian Concern said.

The couple, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, lost legal bids in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London for specialists to keep treating her.

A spokesman for Christian Concern said on Sunday that specialists had withdrawn her life support.

In a statement released early on Monday morning, Mr Gregory said: “Indi’s life ended at 1.45am. Claire and I are angry heartbroken and ashamed.

“The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi’s dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged.

“They did succeed in taking Indi’s body and dignity, but they can never take her soul. They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born.

“Claire held her for her final breaths.”

A spokesman for Christian Concern said Indi had been moved from the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she was being treated, to the hospice.

He added it was understood Indi was relaxed and sleeping during the journey.

During the legal battle, High Court judge Mr Justice Peel had ruled limiting treatment would be lawful, and doing so would be in Indi’s best interests.

Her parents then failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges and judges at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that treatment decision.

The couple also failed in a bid to transfer Indi to a hospital in Rome.

Mr Justice Peel ruled a move to Italy would not be in Indi’s best interests and Court of Appeal judges backed that decision.

Judges heard Indi, who was born on February 24, had mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists said she was dying and the treatment she was receiving caused pain and was futile.

Mr Justice Peel considered evidence at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He allowed journalists to attend and said Indi can be identified in reports.

The judge said specialists involved in Indi’s care could not be named – nor could the hospice where she has been moved to.

Doctors cannot be compelled to treat a patient against their conscience, but neither should they be the ones to prevent parents who secure specialist medical treatment for their child elsewhere from accessing that help Andrea Williams, Christian Legal Centre

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, Christian Concern’s sister organisation, said: “Our hearts are broken for Dean and Claire and their family.

“Please hold them in your prayers at this time.

“At the Christian Legal Centre, we have given our all, working day and night to support Indi’s parents in their weeks, days and hours of need as they sought to protect their daughter and pursue justice.

“We have also worked to make known how important it is to uphold laws that wholly protect life and the rights of parents in the lives of their children.

“Doctors cannot be compelled to treat a patient against their conscience, but neither should they be the ones to prevent parents who secure specialist medical treatment for their child elsewhere from accessing that help.

“Justice is done in the light and a truly compassionate society protects its most vulnerable.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We did everything we could, everything possible. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough. Have a safe trip little Indi.”