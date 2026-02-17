NHS executive faked her mother’s death in paid leave fraud scheme

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An NHS executive lied about her mother dying so that she could take paid leave and earn £550 a day moonlighting elsewhere, a court has heard.

Leanne Underhill was employed at University Hospitals Dorset as an interim HR manager, where she earned £80,000 annually.

But in May 2024 she took compassionate leave, saying that her mother had passed away.

In fact, she had secured another HR role at Birmingham City Council.

The NHS trust became suspicious when it was contacted at the end of May by the external recruitment firm Morgan Law.

The firm asked for a reference from the trust for the new job that Underhill had started in Birmingham, 170 miles away.

open image in gallery Leanne Underhill worked as an interim HR manager at Dorset County Hospital ( BNPS )

The NHS's Counter Fraud team launched an investigation and interviewed Underhill in July.

The 46-year-old admitted that she had started a job elsewhere, but claimed that she had issues with her line manager which meant she could not return to work at the trust.

However, she ended the voluntary interview when asked about her mother and the bereavement leave she had taken.

It was not until a second interview, in November 2024, that she admitted making up her mother's death.

She said that she had been suffering with acute mental health problems stemming from drink and drug issues.

Underhill, of Street in Somerset, sobbed in the dock at Poole Magistrates’ Court in Dorset as she was sentenced for three counts of fraud by false representation between May and June 2024.

open image in gallery Leanne Underhill fabricated her own mother’s death to get paid leave from Dorset County Hospital ( BNPS )

Robert Salame, prosecuting, said: “Beginning in April 2024, the defendant moved on to a fixed term contract of six months as an HR manager at University Hospitals Dorset.

“She told them her mother passed away on May 1 and she had arranged her funeral for May 23.

“She handed in her notice on the 8th of May but she started working at Birmingham City Council on a daily rate of £550.

“The defendant was found out by a reference request after she started the new full time role at the council.

“Her contract was then terminated at the council and she was interviewed in July 2024.

“The defendant admitted she had worked elsewhere as she felt she could not return to her (NHS) role because of difficulties with her line manager.

“In her second interview in November 2024 she admitted her mother had not passed away and blamed drink and drugs.

“While the value (of the fraud) is not excessive, with the position the defendant was in as a senior HR executive, it is a clear breach of trust.”

open image in gallery Leanne Underhill outside court ( BNPS )

The court heard that she had dishonestly accrued £2,258 in wages and the investigation had cost the NHS £4,940.

Underhill, representing herself, said she was in so much debt after losing her job that she could not afford to pay both her bills and the money she owed before now.

The mother-of-two told the court she was “deeply ashamed” of her actions.

She broke down in court as she said: “I have learnt a very hard lesson.

“It has been to the detriment of my professional career.”

Underhill had previously paid back £250 so she was ordered by the judge to pay the remaining unpaid £6,948.

Deputy Judge Roderick Hine, addressing Underhill, said: “You have got yourself in a bit of a mess and compounded it by not taking the option to pay it back.

“I am going to order you to pay compensation.”

Pete Papwoth, chief finance officer at UHD, said afterwards: “The NHS is under huge financial pressure, and our Trust works closely with TIAA, our counter fraud specialist, to investigate any suspected fraud.

“We are pleased that this case of false representation has been resolved with money being paid back to us, as this will go towards supporting patient care.

“We are grateful to TIAA for their support in this complex case.”