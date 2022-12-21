Jump to content

Man accused of killing NHS nurse and two children appears in court

Saju Chelavalel is charged with the murders of Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at his home in Petherton Court, Kettering.

Pa Reporters
Wednesday 21 December 2022 12:10
Saju Chelavalel is charged with the murders of Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at his home in Petherton Court, Kettering, on December 15
Saju Chelavalel is charged with the murders of Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at his home in Petherton Court, Kettering, on December 15
(PA Wire)

A man accused killing an NHS nurse and two children has appeared at Crown Court.

Saju Chelavalel is charged with the murders of Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at his home in Petherton Court, Kettering, on December 15.

Forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary found they had died as a result of asphyxiation.

The defendant, 52, was remanded back into custody after appearing at Northampton Crown and County Court on Wednesday via video-link wearing grey prison-issue clothes.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at the same court on March 24 2023.

