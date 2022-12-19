Man charged with murdering NHS nurse and her two children remanded in custody

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man charged with murdering an NHS nurse and her two young children has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Saju Chelavalel is accused of killing Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at his address in Petherton Court, Kettering, on December 15.

Police officers said they found the mother and young children with serious injuries on Thursday morning and they died a short while later.

This matter is going to be remanded to the crown court. The hearing will be on December 21 at Northampton. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody Magistrate Neil Shepperd

Forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary found they had died as a result of asphyxiation.

Speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth, Chelavalel, 52, wearing a grey prison uniform, appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody ahead of another hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Neil Shepperd told him: “This matter is going to be remanded to the crown court. The hearing will be on December 21 at Northampton. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.”