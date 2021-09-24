An NHS nurse has been struck off after supplying abortion pills that were used by a man to terminate a pregnancy against the mother’s will.

Robinraj Christy, 30, gave misoprostol tablets to a friend from university, Kasam Rahman. Mr Rahman then supplied them to another man, Isaac Lyndsay, who forced his partner to take them, causing her to have an abortion.

The baby was born nine weeks premature and was critically ill. At 28 weeks old, it was past the UK cut-off point for taking the abortion pill to terminate a pregnancy.

In the UK abortions can usually only be carried out “up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.”

According to the NHS, “In very limited circumstances an abortion can take place after 24 weeks – for example, if there’s a risk to life or there are problems with the baby’s development.”

In December 2019, Mr Christy was jailed for three years for conspiring to administer poison, whilst working as an independent nurse prescriber at Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust. In spite of this, he denied all involvement in the crime.

Now the 30-year-old has been struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for his behaviour.

The NMC tribunal came to the decision to remove Mr Christy from the register, after judging that fitness to practice was impaired. They also noted that the way he had acted in supplying the misoprostol tablets went against “all that nursing stands for.”

A disciplinary panel heard how the now-30 year old had “abused his knowledge and experience” as a nurse, to give “medical information and advice” to assist criminal conduct. It was suggested that his actions had “brought the nursing profession into disrepute.”

The panel heard how Mr Christy had provided a third party with a “noxious substance”, which “contributed to a member of public and her unborn child experiencing significant harm.”

It was also highlighted how the nurse had used his professional knowledge to advise on how to bring about an abortion, and had given advise on “how to exacerbate the effects of the substance administered.”

Panel Chair, Florence Mitchell, said that Mr Christy had an “attitudinal problem”, particulalry since he had shown “no insight, remorse or remediation in respect of his conduct.”

Ms Mitchell concluded: “The panel considered Mr Christy’s behaviour to be demonstrative of a deep-seated attitudinal problem.

“He acted in a way that was completely contrary to all that nursing stands for.

“The panel found that Mr Christy had offered no insight, remorse or remediation in respect of his conduct, despite having a substantial amount of time to reflect on these incidents.”