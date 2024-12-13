Predator to be sentenced for rape and killing of vulnerable NHS worker in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A sexual predator is facing a long prison sentence for the rape and manslaughter of a vulnerable NHS worker whom he attacked on a park bench.

Mohamed Iidow repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Iidow, 35, was found guilty of rape and manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.

Jurors were not told of his previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said Ms Shotter had died of a heart attack caused by Iidow raping her “again and again”.

Earlier, CCTV footage was shown of Ms Shotter sitting on a bench with a different man when the defendant walked past and looked at them.

Ms Shotter was lying down, showing “no clear movement” for around half an hour before the defendant approached her “nonchalantly”, Ms Morgan said.

During the attack, the victim had been “deeply unconscious”, she said.

Further CCTV showed the defendant moving Ms Shotter’s body around in different positions as he raped her.

Afterwards, the defendant drove back to his home in Hounslow, west London, via a Shell garage where he stopped to buy cat food and mouthwash.

Ms Shotter was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of July 17 2021.

Ms Shotter’s mother, Cas Shotter Weetman, said she was “over the moon” that “justice has been served” following an “absolutely unbearable” trial.

The NHS cardiology practitioner continued: “I mostly would be looking at him wherever I could, I was more than happy to meet his gaze and not afraid at all.”

Dr Shotter Weetman paid tribute to her daughter, saying she was a “beautiful soul” and the “kindest girl” who would help others.

She also labelled her daughter a “great mum” to her three children aged five to 19.

Ms Shotter’s children laid tributes to their mother on a tree in the grounds of West Middlesex University Hospital.