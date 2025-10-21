Former police chief charged with fraud over military service claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former police chief has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office after being accused of lying about his military service.

Nick Adderley, the former chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, is accused making false claims during his application to join the force, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The CPS added that Adderley is also alleged to have lied about his educational achievements.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS’s Special Crime Division, said: “We have decided to prosecute former Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley with offences of fraud and misconduct in public office.

“This follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into claims made by Mr Adderley in reference to his military service and educational attainments.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Independent Office for Police Conduct as they carried out their investigation.”

Adderley will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 10.