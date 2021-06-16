A man has been charged after a BBC journalist was chased by anti-lockdown protesters in Westminster.

Video footage showed Newsnight’s political editor Nicholas Watt being pursued by protesters from Whitehall into Richmond Terrace on Monday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police said an investigation was launched after officers reviewing the recording “identified a number of possible offences”.

Martin Hockridge, 57, of Harpenden, was interviewed under caution at a Hertfordshire police station on Tuesday.

He was later charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another person with the intention to cause them harassment, alarm or distress under Section 4A of the Public Order Act.

Mr Hockridge will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 June.

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to identify other people who were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

To give information anonymously, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.