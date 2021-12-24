A 33-year-old man has been arrested after nearly 2,000 people signed up to a Facebook event inviting Scots to a New Year’s Hogmanay celebration at Nicola Sturgeon’s home in Glasgow.

Police Scotland confirmed that the man had been arrested and charged with communication offences after the First Minister’s personal address was placed on the Facebook invitation. The man has been bailed to appear in court at a later date.

Over 700 people confirmed their attendance on the now removed event page, with a further 1,100 indicating their interest. The event was reported to police by Ms Sturgeon's sister, Gillian Sturgeon.

She told the Sun: “My sister's personal address now shared all over social media as an event for a New Year party.

“Police been informed with your name. In case you are reading this. Looks like you are in for a Merry Christmas.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences. He has been released on undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”

It comes as this week, Nicola Sturgeon announced a string of new Covid measures to tackle the rising threat of the new Omicron variant. From Boxing Day attendance at large events - both indoor and outdoor - will be significantly reduced making football and sports matches in Scotland essentially spectator free.

From 27 December, people will be required to maintain one metre social distancing in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings including pubs bars and restaurants.

The new measures will be reviewed after three weeks, the first minister said. Ms Sturgeon also said that from 27 December the Scottish government is advising people to return to limiting their social contacts “as much as you possibly can.”

She added: “Difficult though it is, please follow this advice over New Year. Minimise Hogmanay socialising as much as you can.”