Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP police investigation as ex-husband appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Ms Sturgeon and former party treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested in 2023 but released pending further investigation in the probe – named Operation Branchform by Police Scotland.

Both are no longer under investigation, police said.

The news comes after Ms Sturgeon’s estranged husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Following direction from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, criminal inquiries into two people arrested as part of the investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party have now concluded.

“The 73 year-old man arrested on 18 April 2023, and the 54 year-old woman arrested on 11 June 2023, have not been charged and are no longer under investigation.”

Mr Murrell appeared at a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and bailed.

The charge relates to Police Scotland’s long-running Operation Branchform probe into SNP finances.

Murrell is separated from former first minister Ms Sturgeon, who announced earlier this year that the couple have “decided to end” their marriage.

In the months after Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation as first minister in February 2023, Murrell was arrested in relation to Operation Branchform.

He was later re-arrested and charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.