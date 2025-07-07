Rivals actor keen to return to set after being cleared of assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An actor who was arrested while filming on the set of Rivals has said he hopes to return to the show after being cleared of assault.

Nigel Adams, 45, from Weston-super-Mare, was detained by officers from Avon and Somerset Police at Berkley Castle in Gloucestershire on June 4.

He had been on set for Rivals, a Disney+ show starring David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, which is based on the Dame Jilly Cooper novel of the same name.

Following his arrest, Mr Adams was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his long-term partner Louise Payne on May 31 this year.

Mr Adams and Ms Payne, who have been engaged for seven years, attended Bristol Crown Court on Monday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The actor pleaded not guilty to the charge, with the prosecution offering no evidence against him as Ms Payne did not support the case.

Judge William Hart said: “I will return a not guilty verdict.

“A not guilty verdict, you are free to leave, thank you.”

Speaking outside court, Mr Adams said he would now speak to his agent with a view to returning to Rivals.

He described how officers from Avon and Somerset Police attended the Rivals set and arrested him.

He told the PA news agency: “They turned up on set and nicked me like I was a wanted man on the run.

“Now I can get back with my agent and get back on Rivals, hopefully. I still have the costume.”

He added: “I’m grateful everything has been sorted. We just want to get on with our lives.”

His partner, Ms Payne, said: “I didn’t want to press charges from the beginning.

“I had to come to court to say I didn’t want to go ahead with it. I’m happy it’s all sorted.”

During the short court hearing, Christine Hart appeared for the prosecution while Caighli Taylor represented Mr Adams.

Ms Hart told the court: “Subsequent to the case being charged, there is a statement by Ms Payne.

“She is here at court today, she sits in the public gallery. She has made it clear she didn’t wish to proceed with the case. I have spoken to her at length, as has the officer in charge.

“Taking into account the evidence already in the case and that statement, the only option I have is to offer no evidence on the outstanding count.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an arrest took place in Berkley, Gloucestershire on June 4.

“It related to an assault investigation following a reported incident at an address in Weston-super-Mare on May 31,” he added.

Happy Prince, the production company for Rivals, has been contacted for comment.