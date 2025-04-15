Afghan migrant accused of threatening to kill Nigel Farage appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Afghan migrant who is accused of threatening to kill Reform leader Nigel Farage on TikTok, telling him he was going to “pop pop” while making a gun gesture, has appeared in court.

Fayaz Khan, 26, posted the alleged threat in October last year during his journey to the UK, the court heard.

The Reform UK leader reposted the video, prompting Khan to make further content, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told.

Khan is also charged with using a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.

The accused, of no fixed address, appeared in the glass-fronted dock wearing a grey jumper and trousers, and did indicate any pleas when the charges were put to him through a Dari interpreter.

Prosecutor David Burns said the alleged threat “came about when Mr Khan was travelling from Afghanistan to the UK”.

Mr Burns continued: “He posted videos saying he was going to enter the country illegally.

“Those videos were passed to Mr Farage, who reposted them.

“This then came to the attention of Khan, who posted a further video and confirmed he would come to England, where he states he will find Mr Farage to make him stop talking about him and that he was going to ‘pop pop’, while making as if his fingers were a gun.”

Mr Burns added that Mr Farage said the threats had caused “significant distress”.

Khan continued his journey and shared further videos, posting one “with a GB News caption saying: ‘I mean what I say,'” the court heard.

The hearing was told he also faces a charge of entering the country illegally.

Khan was remanded into custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on May 13.

Earlier this year, a 25-year-old woman was spared jail after she admitted throwing a milkshake over the Clacton MP.

The 61-year-old Reform leader was doused with the liquid and hit by the cup as he left a Wetherspoon pub on June 4.

Mr Farage said the incident is part of “a growing security concern”.