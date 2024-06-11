Nigel Farage has objects thrown at him from construction site while on open top bus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A protester has hurled objects at Nigel Farage during a campaign trail in South Yorkshire.

The Reform UK leader was waving at supporters from the top of his party’s battle bus in Barnsley town centre on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Mr Farage said he believed the objects were some wet cement from a work site followed by a coffee cup. He narrowly missed the objects.

Mr Farage said he believes the objects were some wet cement and a a coffee cup ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a work site below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

The man was then seen being dragged away by people in green high-vis jackets and apprehended by a police officer.

Mr Farage said he had been warned by police not to get off the bus.

A man in a red jumper was caught on camera hurling the objects ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

In a response on X, the Reform candidate for Clacton said: “My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today.

“I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.”

The politician shared a video which showed a man in a red jacket throwing objects from a building site before being tackled by police.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences following the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley town centre today.

“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area.

“A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”

The man could be seen being dragged away by people in green high-vis jackets, then detained by a police officer ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Speaking just before the incident, Mr Farage accused the Conservative Party and its manifesto of “lies”.

“I’m sorry to use this word – more lies, more lies.

“In 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, they told us they would reduce immigration and they’ll be saying the same thing today.

“They’re also saying today they’re going to reduce tax.

“Well, hang on. The tax burden has now risen. It’s the highest it’s been since 1948.

“I don’t believe a single word that they say and I think, increasingly, nor does the country.

“The funny thing is that, with (Sir) Keir Starmer, I literally still have no idea what he believes in.”

The Reform Party leader had a McDonalds milkshake thrown over him in Clacton last Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

A similar incident occurred last Tuesday, when the Reform Party leader had a McDonalds milkshake thrown over him after launching his campaign for the general election.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage when a yellow-coloured drink was thrown over Mr Farage as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex. Thomas Bowen is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.

Mr Farage has been targeted multiple times by protesters throwing objects on him. He was first hit by a milkshake while in Newcastle in 2019.