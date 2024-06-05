Jump to content

Woman charged after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage during campaign launch

The Reform UK leader had been in Clacton-on-Sea to launch his campaign to become an MP

Holly Evans
Wednesday 05 June 2024 16:05
Nigel Farage was doused in banana milkshake in Clacton
Nigel Farage was doused in banana milkshake in Clacton (AFP via Getty Images)

A woman has been charged after a milkshake was thrown over Nigel Farage as he launched his campaign to become an MP.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, has been charged with assault by beating and criminal damage after a milkshake was thrown at the Reform UK leader following a campaign event in Clacton, Essex.

Mr Farage was leaving a Wetherspoons pub after carrying out media interviews when he was hit by the banana milkshake in front of his supporters on Tuesday.

Farage after a drink was thrown over him as he leaves the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton (James Manning/PA)
Farage after a drink was thrown over him as he leaves the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Bowen is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 July.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released and will face no further action.

Mr Farage, a veteran Eurosceptic had earlier addressed supporters at a rally in the town after announcing he would stand for election in the constituency. He was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Later in the afternoon, he appeared to make light of the incident later in the day when he posed for the media with a tray of four McDonald’s banana milkshakes during a visit to Jaywick in Essex.

Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

“Milkshaking” – the act of dousing public figures in milkshake – was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year. English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and former Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin have also been involved in “milkshaking” incidents.

