Woman who threw McDonald’s milkshake at Nigel Farage admits assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has admitted to throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage while he was campaigning in Essex ahead of this summer’s general election.

A banana-flavoured McDonald’s milkshake was thrown over the Reform UK leader in Clacton-on-Sea after he addressed supporters at a rally that marked the launch of his campaign on 4 June.

The Clacton MP was doused as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating following the incident.

The 25-year-old was also charged with criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

Victoria Thomas Bowen leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after pleading guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

Thomas Bowen, of St Osyth Road in the seaside town, had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to, in my judgment, two serious charges.

“This was an unprovoked, targeted attack now on an elected member of parliament.

“I take a serious view of these offences.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (fourth from left) and Victoria Thomas Bowen (sixth from left) arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London ( PA Video/PA Wire )

“I am seeking a pre-sentence report, which will consider all options for sentence.”

The 25-year-old has been granted unconditional bail, with her sentencing hearing set for the morning of 16 December.

In a witness statement read out to court on his behalf, Mr Farage said: “The cup hit me directly in my face … liquid went all over me.”

While he said he was not injured, he described the incident as causing him “concern”, because he has “only been going about my job” and he tries to “have as much public engagement as possible”.

Nigel Farage’s candidacy in Clapton was dampened within a day when the banana milkshake was thrown over him as he left the Moon and Starfish pub ( PA Wire )

He added: “I’m saddened that this has happened at a public campaign.”

Thomas Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident and told police in interview that she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage’s attendance that day, the court heard.

She told officers she “does not agree with his political views”.

She said she was outside the pub when she saw him leaving and decided to act because she “had the opportunity”, but that she did not intend for the cup to hit Mr Farage.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Monday ( PA Video/PA Wire )

Giving details from her police interview, prosecutor Nishma Shah told the court: “She acknowledges that this was an assault and that the liquid would have gone over the jackets of him and others and caused them to get cleaning, but she states that Nigel would be able to afford this.

“She states she did not regret her actions.”

When questioned on why Thomas Bowen changed her plea on the day of trial, Andrew Price, defending, told the judge: “This case has had a tremendous impact on this defendant.

“There have been a number of threats made against this defendant and she as much as possible wanted to put it out of her mind and avoid making the decision that she ultimately has come to.”

Victoria Thomas Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

The barrister earlier made a successful application to the court to allow his client not to read her address out in open court, explaining “very severe threats have been made” concerning the case.

Thomas Bowen did not make a comment as she left Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

In a separate incident, Mr Farage was targeted with a milkshake in Newcastle in 2019.