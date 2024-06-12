Man charged after objects thrown at Nigel Farage on campaign bus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged after objects were thrown at Nigel Farage while he was on the campaign trail in South Yorkshire.

Josh Greally, 28, has been charged with using threatening behaviour towards the Reform UK leader on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

The Reform UK leader was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.

Video footage of the incident showed a man in a red hoodie shouting from a construction site below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

The Reform UK leader had been campaigning in Barnsley ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said Josh Greally, 28, was charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

Mr Farage, speaking while campaigning in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said the incident was “pretty nasty”.

Politicians from other parties joined Mr Farage in condemning “violence” towards General Election candidates.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “There must be no place for violence and intimidation in our politics and these actions should be condemned by everyone.”

Stephanie Peacock, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Barnsley South, said: “Intimidation has no place in our politics.

“I condemn the violence we saw in Barnsley town centre today.”

It comes just one week after Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage when a milkshake was thrown over Mr Farage after he left a Wetherspoons pub in Essex.

The politician was seen with yellow drink splattered down his suit as he boarded the campaign bus, with Thomas Bowen due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.