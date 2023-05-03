Russian racing driver in High Court bid to get sanctions lifted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin has begun a High Court fight with British government ministers after being made subject to sanctions in the wake of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin, 24, who used to drive for the Haas Formula 1 Team, wants sanctions lifted and has taken legal action against Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

A judge considered preliminary issues at a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

Mr Justice Chamberlain heard that Mazepin and his father Dmitry Mazepin – a Russian businessman – had been made subject to sanctions in mid-March 2022.

In September 2022, Mazepin had requested “revocation of his designation” but ministers had decided to “take no action”.

A judge is due to oversee a further hearing in London in June.

Mr Justice Chamberlain was told that Mazepin was involved in a similar bid to get sanctions lifted in Canada.

Neither Mazepin nor his father were at the hearing.

Barrister Tom Leary, who represented Mr Cleverly, told the judge that Haas had “terminated its relationship” with Mazepin in early March 2022, following the outbreak of war.

He said Mazepin had not driven for a Formula 1 team since.

Mazepin and his father were “subject to an asset freeze and travel ban”, the judge was told.

Mr Leary indicated that one of the reasons Mazepin wanted sanctions lifted was so that he could travel to Britain to negotiate with race teams for the 2024 season.

Mr Justice Chamberlain suggested that a trial judge might have to stage part of the proceedings in private in order to consider any “closed” material presented by ministers.