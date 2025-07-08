Man charged with sexually assaulting four women during treatments at luxury spa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting four women during treatments at a luxury health spa.

Ibrahim Ali, 36, of Percy Place in Datchet, Berkshire, was charged on Saturday in relation to four incidents at the Nirvana Spa in Wokingham, Thames Valley Police said.

Four women reported being touched inappropriately during treatments at the spa.

The suspect was subsequently charged with four counts of sexual assault by touching following a police investigation.

Nirvana Spa has an annual membership of more than £2,200 and describes itself as “the UK’s leading pure water retreat” on its website.

In a statement, the spa said: “We are aware of the outcome of a police investigation involving a massage therapist who previously worked at Nirvana Spa. First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt empathy to anyone affected by this matter.

“Matters of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Nirvana Spa and as such there was an immediate internal investigation.

“We can confirm that the individual in question is no longer employed by Nirvana Spa, and we have fully cooperated with the police throughout their investigation.

“We cannot comment further on an ongoing court case but the safety, trust and well-being of our customers have always been, and will always remain, our highest priority.”

Ali will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 6.