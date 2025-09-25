Police uncover first UK lab producing new type of deadly opioids

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have uncovered the first drug lab for nitazenes in the UK, a senior officer says.

Nitazenes are high-strength synthetic opioids, sometimes mixed into other drugs, which can be highly dangerous due to their potency.

The Scottish Police Authority’s board was updated by Police Scotland deputy chief constable Jane Connors on Thursday.

Ms Connors said that the discovery of the Ayrshire lab, and the seizure of its equipment and products, has led to a significant reduction in the supply of benzodiazepines – another type of drug which sometimes contain nitazenes.

Nitazenes were detected in 38 drug deaths in Scotland between January and March 2025.

Ms Connors said there had been success in apprehending a number of people who operated pill presses to manufacture drugs.

open image in gallery Police Scotland is focusing on disrupting the supply of nitazene and benzodiazepine ( PA Archive )

She said: “A focus for us is around that type of lab.

“We actually had a nitazene lab in Ayrshire that policing found and it’s the first one in the UK.

“We believe that having taken some of those (presses) and the pills off (the market) may well have contributed to a 41 per cent reduction in benzodiazepine, which is another type of drug that we’re focusing on.”

Nitazenes are often believed to have reached markets in the West after being manufactured in China.

Their high strength, along with the fact drug users may not be aware of their presence in other substances, is what makes them dangerous.

Ms Connors went on to say the force had a particular focus on dealing with “county lines” drug dealing in the north of Scotland.

This refers to organised crime groups from cities setting up drug-dealing operations in towns or rural areas.