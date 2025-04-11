Nursery worker charged over death of ‘beautiful’ toddler

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 22-year-old nursery worker has been charged following the death of a “beautiful, happy and easy-going” 14-month-old boy in Dudley.

Noah Sibanda died following an incident at Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street on December 9, 2022, prompting West Midlands Police to launch an investigation.

Kimberley Cookson, who was a nursery practitioner, has been charged with one count of gross negligence manslaughter, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Fairytales Nursery Limited has been charged with one count of corporate manslaughter and failing to comply with a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act, prosecutors said.

The CPS added that Deborah Latewood, 54, who was the director and business owner, has been charged with one count of failing to comply with general duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Noah’s parents paid tribute to him through police, saying: “Noah was a beautiful, happy and easy-going little boy and we miss him very much.”

The nursery was closed by Ofsted, along with other linked premises, on December 14 2022, after the watchdog said “children may be at risk of harm” and suspended its registration.

open image in gallery The Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street, Dudley ( PA ArchiveMatthew Cooper/PA )

Six women were initially arrested in connection with the investigation in the weeks after Noah’s death.

Police said the four others who were arrested would face no further action.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by West Midlands Police, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of a 14-month-old child at a nursery in Dudley.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Noah Sibanda at this time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The defendants will appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on May 13.