Woman accusing Noel Clarke of sexual assault is a ‘liar’, says actor’s wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman who has accused Noel Clarke of sexual assault is a “liar” who “did not feel uncomfortable” around him, the actor’s wife has told the High Court.

Clarke, 49, is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) over seven articles and a podcast, including an article in April 2021 that said 20 women who knew him professionally had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

He denies the allegations, while GNM is defending its reporting as being true and in the public interest.

Gina Powell, who worked for Clarke’s production company Unstoppable between 2014 and 2017, accused the Kidulthood star of bullying colleagues and sexually assaulting her on a business trip to Los Angeles.

At a hearing on Thursday, Iris Clarke said she was present on that trip, having flown over with Clarke and their children.

She said of Ms Powell: “I didn’t see her very much, I saw her on two occasions.

“When I saw her she was very relaxed and comfortable.

“Someone who is a victim, feels intimidated, feels threatened, does not act the way she was.”

Mrs Clarke accused Ms Powell of making false claims against her husband, saying: “She is a liar. She was not threatened or intimidated by him. I feel like she was infatuated with him.”

Asked by Gavin Millar KC, for GNM, how she knew Ms Powell was never uncomfortable away from her own presence, Mrs Clarke replied: “I am telling you, she was never uncomfortable around my husband, and even when she was not in my presence I could see she was not uncomfortable, or do I have to be physically beside her?”

Clarke finished giving evidence after three and a half days during which he was asked about his understanding of the word “banter”.

He said on Thursday: “I think the world has changed. I think things that were acceptable 10, 20 years ago are just no longer acceptable and throwing a blanket lens of 2021 on them is just not fair on anybody.

“Also, people have different cultures. If you look at Notting Hill Carnival and look at the dancing, there are dances where people jump on top of each other. If you put these dance moves in other cultures that would be considered assault.

“Even now, people at carnival have to be careful. The culture has changed.”

Philip Williams, for Clarke, previously told the court in written submissions that the actor “has clearly established the falsity of all of the allegations”.

The barrister continued that his client was “barely able to reply to the allegations” published by the Guardian and was “perceived as a criminal by all those who previously trusted and worked with him”.

Mr Millar said in his written submissions that the paper “did not simply accept what was said to it” and “much time and resource was devoted to getting to the truth”.

He also said there is “ample evidence” that all of the articles were true or substantially true.

The hearing before Mrs Justice Steyn is due to conclude in April, with a decision expected in writing at a later date.