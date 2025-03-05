Noel Clarke attends planned start of libel trial against Guardian publisher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Actor Noel Clarke appeared at the High Court on Wednesday for the start of his libel and data protection trial against the publisher of the Guardian.

The 49-year-old is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) over a series of articles, including one from April 2021 which said 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

In a statement when the articles were published, Clarke “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing”.

GNM has said it will defend its reporting as true and in the public interest.

On Wednesday morning, he arrived in Court 13 of the Royal Courts of Justice in a dark suit, blue shirt and tie.

But his barrister, Philip Williams, did not open the trial as lawyers for both sides dealt with several procedural issues about how the case can be argued.

A Guardian spokesperson previously said that 32 witnesses are set to give evidence against Clarke.

The trial in London is expected to only deal with liability, and not the assessment of any damages if Clarke is successful.

Clarke made his first TV appearance more than 20 years ago in the Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, and gained fame for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norris in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He later wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

Clarke was first recognised by Bafta in 2009, when he won the Rising Star prize, before being awarded the outstanding British contribution to cinema award in 2021.

Following the allegations reported in The Guardian, Bafta suspended his membership and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

Clarke filed a libel claim against the publisher in April 2022, and has attended several of the preliminary hearings in the case.

The trial before Mrs Justice Steyn could be opened on Thursday, with the hearing due to resume at 10am.

The trial is scheduled to last between four and six weeks, with a judgment expected in writing at a later date.