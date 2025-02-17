Woman, 35, spared jail for Jellycat toy thefts from garden centres

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman who stole almost £3,000 of Jellycat-brand soft toys from garden centres has been spared jail.

Norfolk Police said Ruby Smith was captured on CCTV walking around stores and placing the cuddly toys into her bag, her clothing or a child’s pram.

The force said the 35-year-old, of Eye in Suffolk, would then leave the shops without trying to pay.

Smith admitted at an earlier hearing to seven counts of theft from a shop and was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

The seven incidents of shoplifting, between July and September last year, happened at three different garden centres in Bressingham, Wroxham and Thetford in Norfolk.

When police searched her home around 40 of the collectables were found and seized.

Smith was sentenced to a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months, Norfolk Police said. She was ordered to pay £1,400 in compensation and a £154 victim surcharge.

Smith was made subject to electronic monitoring for three months and was also ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 40 days and a rehabilitation activity programme for up to seven days.

Jellycat, founded in London in 1999, is known for its plush toys, which retail on its website from around £12 for smaller items up to £200 for a giant one.