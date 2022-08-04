Jump to content
Man guilty of murdering neighbour after becoming annoyed by motorbike noise

Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Crosbie stabbed 41-year-old Dean Allsop 17 times last April.

Sam Russell
Thursday 04 August 2022 12:55
Police activity at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk, where Dean Allsop was murdered (Sam Russell/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at the noise of the victim’s son revving a motorbike engine has been found guilty of murder.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old Dean Allsop 17 times after Mr Allsop’s son Mikey revved the engine of a motorbike they had been working on in April last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The defendant was found guilty of murdering father-of-three Mr Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich following a three-week trial, Norfolk Police said.

The force said Crosbie was also found guilty of the wounding with intent of two women, Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson, who had come out to help.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, was found guilty at Norwich Crown Court of the stabbing murder of 41-year-old Dean Allsop. (Norfolk Police/ PA)

He was cleared of two counts of attempted murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a cold-blooded attack by a man intent on causing extreme harm to others.

“Dean suffered 17 stab wounds to his body, some of which were inflicted when he was lying face-down and motionless.

“Crosbie’s savage attack didn’t stop there; he stabbed two people who had come to help Dean, one suffering an arterial bleed to her neck.

“Crosbie is an extremely violent man who has no place in society, and we welcome the jury’s verdict today.”

He said the incident had “striking similarities” to a previous incident in 2018 where Crosbie threatened Mr Allsop with a knife and hammer after Mr Allsop put some rubbish in his wheelie bin.

Father-of-three Dean Allsop, who was stabbed to death by his neighbour Jamie Crosbie after Crosbie became annoyed by motorbike noise. (Norfolk Police/ PA)

Mr Allsop, of Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.18pm on April 14 last year.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said that Crosbie told officers who arrested him two minutes later on suspicion of murder: “That makes me happy, that’s a good thing, that’s the best news I ever heard.”

In a statement released through police, Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell said: “I cannot put into words how this has affected our whole family.

“My children have lost their hero and I have lost my chosen person – the person I chose to spend my life with.

“My best friend, soulmate, my first love.

“Our lives will never be the same without Dean, but we will continue to keep his memory alive.”

Crosbie is due to be sentenced at a later date.

