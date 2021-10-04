A murder investigation has been launched over the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman who has been missing from home for weeks.

Norma Girolami, from Highgate in North London, was reported missing on Monday but family and friends have not seen her since mid-August.

Metropolitan Police has now launched a murder investigation and said officers are ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare.

Several homes have been searched as part of the investigation.

Two people, both from North London, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, fraud and false imprisonment in connection with Norma’s disappearance.

A 39-year-old man remains in custody after the arrests on 1 October, while a woman, 34, has been released on bail until later this month, the force said.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said the disappearance is “completely out of character” for Norma and urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Norma has not been seen by her friends or family since the middle of August. As a result of our investigation we are extremely concerned that Norma may have come to some harm.

“Her home shows no sign of her planning to leave, food was left in her fridge and she said nothing to her friends and relatives. This is completely out of character and as more and more time has passed, this has only added to our fears that some harm has come to her.

“In view of these concerns for her welfare, and to stop the anguish her friends and relatives are enduring, it is imperative that anyone with information contacts police.

“If anyone knows anything about where Norma may be, has witnessed anything from mid-August to mid-September in the area that Norma lived or if you know anything about what may have happened to Norma, then please contact police.

“Your information, no matter how trivial you might think it is, could be the vital information that helps us find Norma.”

She also made a direct appeal to Norma if she is safe and well, urging her to get in touch with police.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4006/01OCT.