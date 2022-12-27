Paedophile gymnastics teacher groomed and abused students as young as eight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former gymnastics teacher has been jailed for grooming and abusing four of his underage students, some as young as eight years old.

Norman Hogbin, 66, systematically groomed girls taking part in gymnastics, as well as other young victims, for many years.

He bought the four pupils gifts, gave them preferential treatment and befriended their parents, police said.

After Hogbin gained the parents’ trust, the paedophile exploited his position by sexually assaulting the young girls multiple times, according to police.

Hogbin worked as a gymnastics instructor around Worthing, West Sussex, during the 1990s and early 2000s when the offences took place.

Some of his victims were as young as eight years old, Sussex Police said.

Before this court case, he had previously been convicted of sexual assault against young female students.

In 2017 he was jailed for 15 months, increased to three years after the victim appeal the sentence, for abuse in 1990.

He was also previously convicted of three counts of sexually abusing another girl over a period of three years between 1999 and 2002.

At Chichester Crown Court on December 21, Hogbin was sentenced to seven years in jail and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, banning him from contacting under 18s.

He had been found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault against four children during a 12-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Michaela Haddock said after the sentencing hearing: “My colleagues and I have nothing but the upmost admiration for the four women involved in this case.

“They have shown unfailing courage and incredible strength to speak about what they went through and the impact it’s had on their lives not just in court but throughout this entire investigation.

“They are simply remarkable and I’m incredibly pleased that their bravery in coming forward has led to the convictions brought today.

“I hope this brings them the conclusion that they have needed and deserved for so many years. Abuse is abuse, no matter when it took place.

“If you have been the victim of abuse please don’t hesitate to contact us, you will be taken seriously and supported by specially trained officers. You can make a report to Sussex Police online or call 101.”