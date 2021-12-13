Girl, 11, sexually assaulted by man who followed her from school

Police are hunting for a man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her way home from school in north London.

The child was followed from school to a bus stop at Sussex Ring, in North Finchley, at about 4pm on 30 September, police said.

As passengers boarded various buses she was left alone at the stop with a lone male, who tried to engage her in conversation and asked about the buses.

The suspect - described as aged between 30 and 40, with pale white skin, brown eyes and messy shoulder length hair, wearing blue jeans and black trainers - then asked the girl to go to a nearby park but she refused.

He allegedly then grabbed her wrists and started to drag her away from the stop and into the park, telling her he had a knife.

The man is said to have led the victim down towards the canal and behind a tree, where he took her phone, grabbed her wrist, and kissed her before leaving the area.

Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Chris Finnegan, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “This was a frightening attack on a young girl who has been tremendously brave in coming forward.

“I stress that sexual assaults of this nature continue to be very rare, but in the cases when it does happen we remain dedicated to supporting victims and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offences, or who witnesses an offence taking place, to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator.”

Anyone who can name the male pictured or who has information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD5239/30SEP21

To give information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.