Man arrested over attempted abduction of woman in north London

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abducting a woman in north London, in what police are calling a “domestic incident”.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Plevna Crescent, Haringey, at around 6.40pm on Saturday to reports that a “young girl” had been seen shouting for help from a car.

The force have now confirmed it was in fact a 25-year-old woman and said she is safe and well, with support being offered to her.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of abduction at an address in Haringey on Monday. He has since been released on bail, officers said.

Det Insp Kelly Hodgson said in a statement: “We recognise that incidents such as this will inevitably cause concern among the local community.

“I would like to reassure them that our primary aim has been to establish the safety and welfare of the female involved, who we now know to be an adult woman.”

It was reported on Monday that a member of the public had seen a “girl” trying to escape through the rear window of a car.

Officers at the time appealed to the public for information, asking residents to check dash cam and doorbell footage.

Speaking on Thursday, DI Hodgson said: “I would like to thank the member of the public who called us out of concern for the woman, and those people who have since contacted us with further information.”

She finished by adding: “The investigation is ongoing but at this stage it is being treated as a domestic incident.”