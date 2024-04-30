Police officers made ‘shocking and offensive’ comments about domestic abuse victim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two former police officers who made “cruel, shocking and offensive” comments about a domestic abuse victim and fellow colleagues have been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Constables Terrence Flanagan and Iwan Williams were caught on bodyworn camera footage in an “unacceptable” conversation while on-duty with North Wales Police.

Both had resigned from the force ahead of Monday’s misconduct hearing in Colwyn Bay, but would have been dismissed had they still been serving officers.

They have been placed on the ‘Barred List’, meaning they will not be able to serve as a police officer at any point in the future.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM, who chaired the hearing, said: “There is no place for behaviour such as this in North Wales Police or our society.

“It is totally unacceptable, and I remain committed to rooting out and dealing both swift fully and robustly with anyone who does not demonstrate at all times the professional standards needed to earn and keep the respect and trust of our local communities. I expect the highest standards of conduct and behaviour from my officers and staff.

“Most of the public would feel as I do, that the conversation between the officers about a victim of domestic abuse and colleagues was unacceptable on any level and certainly not the conduct they would expect of police officers.

“The public have the right to expect that NWP officers and staff will operate at the highest possible standards of professional behaviour. The fact that this conversation took place out of the view of the public does not detract from the impact and harm that it has caused.

“Misogynistic, discriminatory, or sexualised comments will not be tolerated within a modern service. I have been clear that we are committed to changing the culture and ensuring that violence against women and girls is eradicated.”