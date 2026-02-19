Man dead and teenager fighting for life after stabbing at skate park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has died and a teenage boy remains in critical condition after both were stabbed at a skate park in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police have opened a murder investigation after emergency crews responded Wednesday to reports of a stabbing “during an altercation” at the park on Ringway in the Briar Hill area.

Two teenage boys, a man and a woman all form North Hampton have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The force said: "Sadly, and despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a teenage boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.”

open image in gallery Two teenage boys, a man and a woman all form North Hampton have been arrested in connection with the investigation. ( Dave Thompson/PA )

Detective Chief Inspector Torie Harrison, of the East Midlands special operations unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life, and a teenage boy is in a critical condition. Our thoughts are firmly with both their families at this difficult time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“High-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the area to reassure the local community, and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.

“Arrests were promptly made, and inquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace, however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so.”

Officers said a police cordon is expected to remain in place at the park as the investigation continues, and several roads are affected by the incident with people urged to avoid the area where possible.

“In addition to house-to-house inquiries, an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community,” the force said.