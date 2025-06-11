What is behind the riots in Northern Ireland?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police were attacked with petrol bombs, bricks and fireworks in a second night of violent disorder in a town in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Houses, cars, a car wash and tyre centre were also set alight by the protesters, who were eventually dispersed by officers firing plastic baton rounds and using water cannons.

The trouble in Ballymena, in County Antrim, broke out on Monday after an alleged sexual assault on girl in the area.

Ethnic minorities appeared to be targeted across the two nights of violence, with some residents resorting to displaying signs in their home windows to show their nationalities.

A senior police officer has condemned the disorder as “racist thuggery”.

open image in gallery Several vehicles were set alight on Tuesday night as the troubled continued for a second night in Ballymena ( Getty Images )

What is happening in Ballymena?

On Monday night, unrest broke out around Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena, where several houses had their windows smashed and two suffered significant smoke damage.

A total of 15 police officers were injured and several Police Service Northern Ireland vehicles targeted, as authorities attempted to stop the disorder.

open image in gallery Some masked protesters shouted abuse and threw objects at the police, including fireworks, glass bottles and pieces of metal ( Getty Images )

Monday night’s violence was followed by further trouble on Tuesday night in the Clonavon Terrace, North Road and Bridge Street areas, where police came under attack from masked protesters throwing fireworks, glass bottles and pieces of metal.

Hundreds of people had gathered from around 7pm, with officers in amour firing plastic baton rounds at some of those gathered. Water cannons were also used.

Many young children were present among those gathered near police lines.

open image in gallery Police said there had also been ‘sporadic disorder’ in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus ( AFP via Getty Images )

As rioters were dispersed into other parts of the town, a property on Bridge Street and a home on Queen Street were set on fire.

Multiple cars were also set alight as part of blazes set by rioters, including near a car wash and tyre centre off Bridge Street and on Larne Street.

Calm was restored by around 1am on Wednesday.

How did the riots start?

The unrest started after a peaceful protest on Monday which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

In connection with the incident, two 14-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

On Monday night, a third arrest was made.

Where is Ballymena and what is it like?

Ballymena is town which has a 30,000 population and is located a 30-minute drive from Belfast.

open image in gallery The unrest started after a peaceful protest on Monday which was organised in support of the family of a girl ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Firefighters were called in to tackle fires in the town as the chaotic scenes continued past midnight ( Niall Carson/PA Wire )

Described in tourist brochures as a pretty shopping town, its main roads resembled a war zone on Tuesday night as tensions boiled over in the community.

With ethnic minorities appearing to be targeted, residents have chosen to display signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.

Police said there had also been “sporadic disorder” in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus, as well incidents in north Belfast.

What has the reaction been to the events?

The prime minister’s official spokesman described the as “very concerning”. They added: “Obviously, the reports of sexual assault in the area are extremely distressing, but there is no justification for attacks on police officers while they continue to protect local communities.

“PSNI and the justice system must be allowed to carry out their jobs and our thoughts are with the victims of the assault as well as the police officers who were injured.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said there is “no justification” for attacks on police officers or vandalism.

open image in gallery Police officers from England and Wales will be brought to Northern Ireland if needed to help the PSNI ( REUTERS )

In a social media post, Hilary Benn said: “The terrible scenes of civil disorder we have witnessed in Ballymena again this evening have no place in Northern Ireland.

“There is absolutely no justification for attacks on PSNI officers or for vandalism directed at people’s homes or property.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson issued a public appeal for information and said the PSNI was actively working to identify those responsible for the “racially motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice”.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Henderson said the attacks should be “loudly condemned by all right-thinking people”. He said: “Any attempt to justify or explain it as something else is misplaced.”

What happens now?

A heavy police presence remains in Ballymena following the second night of disorder, while work starts to clear the streets of debris and repair damage to homes and businesses.

Police officers from England and Wales will be brought to Northern Ireland if needed to help the PSNI, said Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson.

A 29-year-old man was charged with riotous behaviour after being arrested on Monday night.

He will now go before the courts as police expect to make others arrests following the examination of video footage.