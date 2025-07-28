Fourth person dies following Northern Ireland shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A fourth person has died following a shooting in Northern Ireland last week.

Police said Ian Rutledge, 43, died in hospital following the incident in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, on Wednesday.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, died earlier following the same incident.

A murder investigation was launched last week.

On Monday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said Mr Rutledge had been in hospital in a serious condition, and died that evening.

“Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” the police spokesperson said.

The incident took place in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge

All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Speaking at the time, detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.”

He continued: “Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks. If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, on Wednesday, expressed their shock at the tragedy.

"We are deeply saddened by the events which have unfolded in Maguiresbridge this morning", they said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and their families, and the wider community."We want to pay tribute to and thank our emergency services who responded to the incident."