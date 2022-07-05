Murder victim Danny Humble’s parents pay tribute to ‘beautiful, happy’ son

Danny Humble’s death in hospital two days after he was attacked in Cramlington, Northumberland, has robbed his two sons of a father.

Danny Humble, 35, who died after he was subjected to a sustained attack as he walked home with his partner following a meal and drinks in Cramlington, Northumberland
The father of a man killed by a teenage gang while on a night out said he was a “beautiful, happy and contented person”.

An 18-year-old was convicted of his murder and four others were found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He kissed and hugged us all and gave a wave and left, then jokingly came back for another wave and smile

Mr Humble's mother Deborah

After the hearing, Mr Humble’s mother Deborah said: “On May 29 2021, my life turned black.

“Danny had dropped his children off, then seven and five years old, for a sleepover. He and his partner were going on their first date since lockdown restrictions had eased.

“Danny and the children were laughing, singing and joking together. They were talking about the plans for the next week – half-term.

“He kissed and hugged us all and gave a wave and left, then jokingly came back for another wave and smile.

What we will see, in our moments of quiet solitude and in the minutes before we sleep at night and when we wake in the morning, are the dreadful images and scenes of Danny being attacked and, when defenceless, being punched, kicked and stamped to death

Mr Humble's father, Vaughan

“Hours later, police were at the door and my memory just turns to black after that.”

Mr Humble’s father, Vaughan, added: “We will never again hear his laughter, witness his love of life or that dazzling six-million-dollar smile. He was a beautiful, happy and contented person, loved and respected by all.

“What we will see, in our moments of quiet solitude and in the minutes before we sleep at night and when we wake in the morning, are the dreadful images and scenes of Danny being attacked and, when defenceless, being punched, kicked and stamped to death.

“We will recall the vivid testimonies of the witnesses and their accounts of the noises that they heard on that fateful night.”

