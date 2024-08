Second riot charge brought as disorder suspects await news on upgraded charges

Support truly

A second riot charge has been brought by police as violent disorder suspects across the country await news on whether they will be accused of the more serious offence.

Northumbria Police said on Friday that Kieran Usher had become their second suspect to be charged with riot in connection with disorder in Sunderland city centre on August 2.

The 32-year-old appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where prosecutors said he had acted in an “aggressive manner” towards police officers and threw missiles at them during the unrest.

The court heard he allegedly gestured towards officers and towards the crowds in the city centre in order to “encourage violence”.

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded him in custody until his crown court appearance on August 23 after saying a series of video clips played to the court showed he had “a willingness to engage in large-scale disorder”.

It followed the force’s announcement that a 15-year-old boy had been charged with the more serious offence after having previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder and burglary on Saturday.

The teenager appeared in court on Thursday and his case was adjourned following what a district judge called a “surprise” charging decision.

Riot is an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison – double that of a charge of violent disorder.

John Honey is due to be sentenced for violent disorder, burglary and racially aggravated criminal damage (Humberside Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Gale Gilchrist, chief crown prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “This defendant is one of a number of individuals who we expect will be charged with riot.”

He will appear alongside 58-year-old David Hann, who is accused of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Elsewhere, Andrew McIntyre pleaded not guilty to charges of encouraging murder, encouraging violent disorder and possession of a bladed article at Liverpool Crown Court.

Chris Taylor, prosecuting, confirmed to Judge Neil Flewitt that “in simple terms” the suggestion was that McIntyre was the administrator on an online group.

At Birmingham Crown Court, a rapper arrested after posting an allegedly “menacing” video mentioning Tommy Robinson will face trial in January next year after pleading not guilty.

Omar Abdirizak, known as Twista Cheese, denied an allegation of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via a public communications network.

Two men and a woman were jailed for their roles in a protest in Plymouth at the city’s crown court.

Kerry Gove, 34, Andrew Ball, 49, and Grant Braidwood, 40, all admitted violent disorder before Ball and Braidwood were both give prison terms of 32 months, and Gove an 18-month term.

The court heard that Ball has appeared in court previously on 51 occasions for 93 offences including racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and for public order offences.

In Hull, a man who looted cosmetics chain Lush during riots in the city is due to be sentenced for violent disorder, burglary and racially aggravated criminal damage.

John Honey’s sentencing hearing was previously adjourned after claims he asked a prison probation officer “if he wanted his autograph as he is famous and is all over social media”.

Charges of stirring up racial hatred also continue to be brought before the courts across the country, with Wayne O’Rourke due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.