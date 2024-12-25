Woman, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to a report of a man in his 30s suffering a cardiac arrest who died shortly afterwards.

The incident happened on Elm Road, Norton Canes near Cannock at around 3.25am.

The woman has been remanded in custody and the man’s family have been told, Staffordshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Boxing Day morning, the force added.

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: “ A woman has been arrested after we launched an investigation into the death of a man at a house in Norton Canes.

“We were called to a report of a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes at around 3:25am this morning (25 December). Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, he passed away a short while later.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

“A 33-year-old woman from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

“A scene remains at the address whilst the investigation continues and is expected to remain for a number of days. To help establish the cause of death, a post mortem is scheduled to take place on Boxing Day morning.

“Local residents will see an increased presence of neighbourhood officers in the area as they provide reassurance and help to gather evidence.”

Police urged anyone with information relating to the incident the forces Major Incident Public Portal. Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers.