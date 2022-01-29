Norwich stabbing: Man and woman arrested after teenager killed
Man in 40s and woman in 30s arrested by police
Two people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death in Norwich.
Police were called to Vale Green shortly before 7pm on Friday following reports that a man aged in his late teens had been stabbed.
Despite treatment by paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Police said a man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested shortly after in connection with the incident.
The woman was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and the man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.
They will be questioned in due course, police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Freeman said: “A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.
“A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“We would like to hear from anyone who may (have) witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”
Police have cordoned off the scene in Vale Green while enquiries are carried out.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 376 of Friday 28 January.
