Man charged with attempted murder after mother stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 32-year-old mother was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.

The woman, who is understood to have been attending the two-day festival with her child, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, was arrested at an address in Hammersmith and Fulham on Tuesday morning and has been charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was charged alongside his brothers Sheldon Thibou, 24, and Shaeim Thibou, 22.

Sheldon was charged with violent disorder, possession of a stun gun and assaulting an emergency worker, while Shaeim was charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Eight people were stabbed over the course of the two-day event (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

All three have been remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The Met Police previously said the woman was “fighting for her life” after attending the west London event to “have fun” with her young child.

She is among the eight people to be stabbed over the course of two days, with one 41-year-old man also in a critical condition after sustaining a head injury during an assault in Queensway on Monday evening.

Police made 349 arrests, with 72 of those being for possession of an offensive weapon while three firearms were recovered.

A total of 61 police officers were injured during the event, with assaults mostly involving kicks, punches or pushes.

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as ‘the greatest community-led event on the plane' ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

There were four incidents where officers were spat at, two where where officers were headbutted and two where officers had glass bottles thrown at them.

Organiser Notting Hill Carnival said it worked “closely with the Metropolitan Police and many dedicated partners”, adding “there is no excuse” for violence and “that is not carnival”.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for the event, said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

Around one million people attend the festival each year, which has taken place since 1966 and celebrates Caribbean culture.