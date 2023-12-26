For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in Nottingham on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wollaton Road at 8.15pm after a 29-year-old man was injured.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a short time later, Nottinghamshire Police said.

His family have been informed.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 32 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The three suspects remain in police custody and a crime scene has been put in place while police investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of the East Midlands special operations unit, said: “As our investigation continues our thoughts will remain with this man’s family.

“This is a tragic incident and we are currently working hard to understand what happened. To this end we are encouraging people with additional information to come forward.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious and would particularly like to hear from residents and motorists with CCTV, doorbell camera, or dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 375 of 25 December 2023.